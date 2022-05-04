SARCOXIE, Mo. — A Missouri appeals court rules against a Sarcoxie marijuana lawsuit.

The western appellate judges upheld a lower court decision backing state limits to the number of marijuana licenses.

Dr. Paul callicoat filed the case two years ago, after his plan to grow cannabis at the former Sarcoxie nursery didn’t qualify for a license.

His attorneys argued that the quote “right to farm” in the state constitution should overturn the limit of 60 cultivation licenses.

Judges in both Cole County and the appeals court ruled that the voter approved amendment — legalizing medical marijuana and limiting licenses — took precedence.