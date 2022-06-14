SARCOXIE, Mo. — The City of Sarcoxie is getting some feedback when it comes to future projects.

Tuesday evening, the city held a public meeting to discuss its 10-year comprehensive plan.

City officials answered questions from residents and received input on a number of infrastructure projects.

“Basically economic development, improving our roads, our infrastructure. Its plans across the board for all of our departments,” said Don Triplett, Sarcoxie Mayor, “We’ve stripped a lot of the fluff out of it just to get with the heart of this is where we think we would like to be in ten years.”

Triplett says the city will fine-tune its plan from tonight’s meeting and will take the updates to City Council.