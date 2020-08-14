Sarcoxie Man Sentenced for Illegally Possessing Firearms, Including Machine Gun

The following is a release from Office of the United States Attorney Western District of Missouri:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Sarcoxie, Missouri man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms, including a machine gun.

Leng Lee, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark on Thursday, Aug. 13, to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On Aug. 26, 2019, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and to one count of illegally possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, law enforcement officers participated in the controlled delivery of an international mail package from China addressed to Lee at his residence on April 23, 2019. The parcel contained seven parts (selector switches) that are used to convert a Glock semi-automatic pistol to fire in full-automatic mode. Lee is a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms and is not licensed to possess a machine gun.

Officers executed a search warrant at Lee’s residence and found numerous firearms, more than 5,000 rounds of ammunition, firearm suppressors, methamphetamine, and marijuana. A total of 18 firearms were seized from Lee by law enforcement officers. Lee told officers that a couple of the firearms were given to him by his deceased father, but the others were purchased by him at gun shows or during hand-to-hand transactions. None of the firearms were purchased from a licensed firearms dealer.

Lee admitted to placing the order for the selector switches and told officers that he had 10-15 past deliveries of the selector switches. Lee said he was able to convert and successfully fire a Glock pistol as a fully automatic firearm.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Lee has two prior felony convictions for burglary, and prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm, vandalism, and grand theft auto. Lee faces pending charges in Newton County, Mo., that include the illegal use of firearms and assault against a family member.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Newton, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.