SARCOXIE, Mo. — Sarcoxie High School held a mock car crash scene this afternoon.

This event is held every two years during the week before prom, to help students understand the dangers of drinking and driving.

The scene is fake, with students and faculty acting, however, the high school and involved departments take it very seriously. This mock crash involved three cars and five students. It showed a scenario where four students were injured and another died.

“They think about these consequences now before they start driving. I think it really opens a lot of their eyes to see just what can happen and how quickly it can happen, and the effects of it, the lasting effects of it,” said Jim Acheson, Sarcoxie Rural Fire Department.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, local police and fire departments, Mercy Ambulance, and the Goodwin Funeral Home all participated in the mock scenario.