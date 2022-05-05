SARCOXIE, Mo. — A FEMA shelter is now open to help residents who may have to evacuate from rising flood waters in a small Southwest Missouri city.

The City of Sarcoxie is working to keep residents updated on water levels in Center Creek. Officials say they have closed affected roads and emergency responders expect a long night ahead.

Residents living on properties close to the creek, on the east side of town, are encouraged to stay somewhere else while the fire department monitors the situation. To help out, they opened a FEMA shelter at the elementary school.

“We want to be proactive and start telling people, you know, hey, if you’re in one of these low-lying areas, you know, the people of the town know these areas that flood, if you’re in one of these areas, start looking,” said Bert Carnes, Sarcoxie Fire Chief.

The fire department is encouraging residents to stay up-to-date on conditions through their website here.