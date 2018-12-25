Santa and Mrs Clause live near 5th and South Picher in Joplin

FREE to come by next year granted the weather cooperates like it did this year!

(64801) – Every year on Christmas Eve the neighborhood knows that’s when Santa and Mrs. Clause make their appearance. Some walk down the sidewalk. Some drive up in cars. Everyone is welcome.

“We do it because we love Christmas. Paul’s [Santa’s] mom was a fanatic, just like us. She died 10 years ago. That Christmas was so hard on us,” says Holly Clause.

“We decided to do Santa and Mrs Clause to make us feel better and carry on her spirit of Christmas. We like to think she’s smiling every year. Watching us from heaven. It really helped us get through that first Christmas without her and now we just enjoy it!”

While Mrs Clause was busy chatting with some visitors Santa told us of some of his favorite memories. “We like having a real tree. I remember the smell from when I was a child. And now we have some some of those same ornaments from my tree when I was a child.”

He also pointed out these red lanterns on his porch. He said that that they were part of the Christmas decorations from his hometown in Iowa that decorated Main Street. His mother had purchased them at a city garage sale for $5.

“My mother tried to describe them to me and I didn’t understand what they were, but when I saw them that year at Christmas I remembered them.”

Those lanterns are a christmas memory to a whole new generation hanging on Santa's front porch now at 5th and Picher in Joplin.