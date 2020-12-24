Salvation Army changing up their Christmas meals this year

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Salvation Army is preparing for its annual Christmas meal giveaway.

This Christmas will look a little different since they’re only offering to-go or delivery meals. The organization is taking extra precautions with volunteers wearing gloves and masks while putting together 450 to 500 meals. The Salvation Army says they’re expecting to see a jump in families receiving meals.

Lieutenant Marty Norris, Salvation Army, “For a town this size its pretty on the higher side, which we were expecting to. According to last years numbers we’re just a little bit above or right below what we had before in the past. So its just an opportunity, we don’t turn anyone away if they walk up and want a meal we give it to them.”

The hot meals will have ham, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

The Joplin Salvation Army will be giving out meals from eleven to one Friday at their alley entrance.