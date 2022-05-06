MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A United States Navy sailor serving aboard USS Momsen sending his best wishes back home.

Christian Moreno, was quoted in a release Friday wishing his step-mother, Ashley Moreno, of Webb City, a happy Mother’s Day:

“Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who has been there for me through thick and thin and who has supported me always,” said Seaman Christian Moreno. “I love you and hope dad and the kids take you somewhere nice to eat.”

Moreno added that military service runs in his family and it makes him proud to do so as well.

“I have always felt that serving is my duty.” added Moreno. “My family served before me, so I in turn wanted to serve my country. I ended up choosing the Navy, but I would fight to protect the freedoms of every American no matter which branch it ended up being in.”

The release, sent by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) connects American service members in the Navy with family back home.