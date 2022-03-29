PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Safehouse Crisis Center in Pittsburg is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 11th annual “Bags To Riches” designer purse online auction is currently underway. New and gently used purses are up for grabs.

The Center helps victims who are fleeing from domestic violence. Proceeds from the auction will help fund the Center’s daily operations.

“It costs us about $100 a night to house someone in our shelter. So buying a bag for $100 will cover a night in shelter. Covering costs that aren’t secured through funds as far as maybe a client needs gas in their car,” said Brooke Powell, Safehouse Executive Director.

The online auction runs through April 5th.

You can check out the items — and make bids online by following this link.