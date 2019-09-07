Safehouse Crisis Center holds healthy relationship seminar

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Groups in Pittsburg are working to help others build healthy relationships.

Saturday, Safehouse Crisis Center hosted its first healthy relationship fair at the Meadowbrook Mall.

The event invited plenty of groups out to advocate for wellness, being responsible for your own actions, and trusting and supporting one another.

The Healthy Relationship Fair was open to everyone, and many hope it sparks change within southeast Kansas.

Ali Smith of Safehouse Crisis Center says, “So, I really do hope that people get some clarity on what a healthy relationship looks like and if theirs doesn’t look like that, maybe you are evaluating that and if it’s unhealthy, talking to their partner or their friend about that.”

Samantha Shakes of Students for Violence Prevention says, “Our organization really focuses on peer education, so anything we can do reach out into the community and help whoever may need it is always successful for us.”

More than 15 different organizations were represented at the event.

Safehouse Crisis Center looks to put on another fair in the future.