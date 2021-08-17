Safe room at Irving Elementary reopened to the public in time for first school day

JOPLIN, Mo. — A safe room at a Joplin elementary school will reopen to the public in time for the first day of school.

The shelter at Irving elementary school has been off limits through the summer months. It was in use as storage for materials and classroom furniture as part of a campus construction project that includes extensive work on flooring.

Kerry Sachetta, the Joplin School’s Assistant Superintendent, said “Now we have pretty much brand new flooring throughout the school. Kids will see a shiny new floor when they come in on the first day.”

The school had to replace flooring after issues surfaced with the moisture barrier that was under warranty, meaning there was no cost to the district for the project.