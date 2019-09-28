Downtown Dash teaches safety and health to children

JOPLIN, Mo. — A southwest Missouri organization invites kids to learn about safety while having some fun.

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri hosted its 5th annual Safe Kids Downtown Dash and Safety Fair Saturday.

Local firefighters and first responders were on hand, showing kids what they do, and teaching them about staying safe in their day-to-day lives.

Children could also race in a one mile or shorter run down Joplin Avenue.

Maggie Springer, fair attendee, says, “The firetrucks are pretty cool!”

Her brother Caleb says he participated in the run to get some exercise.

Many vendors were also teaching kids about staying healthy and active through hands-on activities.