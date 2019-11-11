Safe House Crisis Center hosts event to raise awareness for domestic violence

PITTSBURG, Kan. — An event hosted by Safe House Crisis Center helps raise awareness for domestic violence.

On Sunday, the organization hosted the “In Her Shoes” simulation, which puts participants through possible scenarios of domestic violence survivors.

Those in attendance all received different characters on a card and went to different stations around the room to see how domestic violence changed their lives.

Each time the simulation placed them in an abusive situation, they received a fake band-aid.

Members of the safe house say they hope this event is eye opening to participants.

Ali Smith, Safe House Crisis Center, says, “I think that it can make us more supportive and more empathetic to others when we see others going through these things. And maybe, be able to understand some of those barriers and help break some of those barriers down.”

Last year, safe house provided crisis services to about 1,000 individuals to the seven counties in Southeast Kansas they serve.