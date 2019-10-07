Safe Families for Children holds free training session for potential host parents

PITTSBURG, Kan. — One southeast Kansas organization is working to uplift families and children when they are in need.

Safe Families for Children hosted a free training session for those interested in serving as a host parent for children and families in crisis.

The training highlighted different situations host parents may face and how to deal with them.

The main objective of the program is to connect vulnerable families to a support system that offers them consistency and comfort.

Tina Westbay of Safe Families for Children says. “So there’s a huge need for programs like these in this area. There’s lots of familes that struggle, they struggle with homelessness, they struggle with maybe mental health, maybe substance abuse and they continue to struggle in those areas because they don’t have somebody to take care of their children while they get the help for themselves that they need.”

Westbay adds when children are continously faced with trauma at a young age with no support, the likelihood increases for them to carry out those bad habits as an adult.

If you are interested in becoming a host parent or if you are looking for resources for your family, click here.

