Located just two blocks to the south of the Congregation grounds, an RV park with water, sewer and electrical hook-up was built for the sole purpose of accommodating those attending Marian Days in a recreational vehicle.

It’s the only time of the year when the RV park is used.

Built in 2017 as a way to alleviate traffic congestion, the RV park has 112 parking spots for the large vehicles.

Carthage Police say folks in RV’s began showing up ten days ago (July 25th) for this weekend’s Marian Days festival (August 4th-7th).