PITTSBURG, Kans. — From groceries to gas, prices are continuing to rise — making budgets tighter for many in the Four States.

KSN’s Steffen Reals traveled to Pittsburg to see experts thoughts on what the future holds for the local economy.

“Overall inflation has gone up faster than the last 40 years almost,” said Dr. Michael Davidsson, PSU Assoc. Professor of Economics.

Dr Michael Davidsson says as a result, paychecks aren’t going as far as they used to due to inflation.

“Your income that you had last year is going to buy you almost 10% less this year than it did last year.”

He says major oil companies have begun exiting their deals with Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, and other countries have started thinking about stopping oil imports from the country as well — which could impact prices further.

“The U.S. government and many other nations are thinking about banning oil imports. It’s very bad for the Midwest because everything is transported in here,” added Davidsson.

Davidsson says this could potentially raise the national average of a gallon of gas to $5.50 or $6.00.

“Here in the Midwest maybe a little bit less. Four and a half, we don’t know, it all depends what’s going to happen in the near future. If all oil imports are cut-off from Russia, then we are 600,000 barrels a day short,” said Davidsson.