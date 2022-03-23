KANSAS — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to see impacts all over the world.

In the Four States one of the biggest impacts can be seen in agriculture.

“70, 80 years ago, the wheat grown locally was consumed locally, but now it goes all over the world,” said Dale Roberds, Roberds Farm Owner.

Last year many farmers and ranchers began to see the cost of daily operations rise due to supply chain issues.

“December of last year, urea which is a main fertilizer we use, was 900 or more dollars a ton,” said Dale Helwig, Cherokee County K-State Extension. “There about the third week of February, before Russia invaded Ukraine, we were less than $700 a ton, so it had come down significantly.”

But due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, those prices are increasing once again.

“Last I checked prices were still 1,000 dollars a ton or more,” added Helwig.

The price of crops continue to increase as well.

“A little over two years ago, wheat was four dollars a bushel, and today it’s 10 dollars a bushel,” said Roberds. “There’s a lot of wheat grown in Ukraine and that’s world supply, and that’s having an effect on the price of wheat here in the United States.”

And while farmers could see some benefit if they could capitalize on those sales — the struggle then comes from the gas many use in tractors. As for ranchers, they have the added difficulty of increased feed prices from things like corn.

“The struggle is real, especially for livestock producers, so we’re just trying to make a gamble of should we buy ahead right now, or should we wait,” added Helwig. “There’s just no good answer.”