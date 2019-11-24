Runners participate in annual Turkey Trot to help those in need

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just in time for the holiday season, locals are hitting the pavement to help feed the hungry.

On Saturday, the 5th annual Turkey Trot 5K and kids fun run was held at the Lampo Community Center in Neosho.

Money raised will benefit the Hope Kitchen ministry.

The non-profit organization gives out 2000 meals a month for free to people in need in Newton County.

Brian Estep, Race Timer for Runaround, says, “Had a little over a hundred runners today, and everybody had a good time. It was a nice trail out and back, so great run. Everybody had a fantastic time.”

Estep says the turnout was much better than last year.

All who came out were given a swag bag in addition to a medal and t-shirt.

And top competitors were awarded trophies.