Runners compete in annual Pumpkin Run

JOPLIN, Mo. — For nearly 40 years, athletes have competed in the 37th annual Pumpkin Run.

It features an 8k, 5k, and fun run.

Runners and walkers came out to McClelland Park to enjoy the event.

Run-Around Racing hosts the event each year.

Brian Estep, event organizer, says, “This has been an event that’s going on since 1982 so we’re trying to build it back up. It dropped off a little bit last year but this year our numbers are way back up, so we’re excited. Everything is looking great, the course was fantastic this morning, and it was a great day for a run.”

Those who came out were given prizes, and participants in the 8k and 5k received a custom finishers medal.