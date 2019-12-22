Rucking 44 Club collects donations for first responders

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho residents spend their Saturday morning getting exercise and collecting donations for first responders.

The Rucking 44 Club hosted its monthly social ruck in Neosho on Saturday.

Each month, rucking clubs are asked to donate items to an organization.

This month’s theme is milk and cookies, so participants were asked to bring either of those items.

With their weights on their back, ten participants rucked four miles through Morse Park.

For many, this was their first time rucking.

Stacey Phillips, ruck participant, says, “I’m hoping I enjoy it and do it again. I have several friends that wanted to come today that can’t, and so they want to do another one or do one with me sometime soon. So, hopefully we’ll enjoy it and want to do it again.”

The cookies and milk collected at Saturday’s ruck will be donated to the Neosho Fire Department.

All participants will receive a commemorative cookies and milk patch to decorate their ruck sack.