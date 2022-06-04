JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek east of Avilla will be closed for up to 120 days starting next week (the week of June 6th).

This bridge is included in Missouri Governor, Mike Parson’s $351 million “Focus on Bridges” program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Contractor crews will replace the current bridge with a new structure, which will be two feet higher, 16 feet wider and 15 feet longer than the current bridge, and will include new shoulders.

The map above, with important information colored in red, marks the location for construction of a new bridge, located east of Avilla, MO on Highway 96, near the Jasper/Lawrence County line.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the work zone.

All lanes of Route 96 CLOSED at the bridge for the duration of the project.

at the bridge for the duration of the project. Drivers will have access to entrances and driveways at either end of the bridge, but will not be able to travel through the work zone.

Drivers will be directed along the following signed detour: Drivers wishing to travel westbound on Route 96, detoured west on I-44 to northbound I-49 at Exit 18 to Route 96 at Exit 53 in Carthage. Eastbound Route 96 traffic, detoured south on I-49 in Carthage and east on I-44 at Exit 46.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, HERE, for road/traffic closings.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) created the map above to show drivers the location of a planned detour, which they’re encouraging drivers to use while a new bridge is constructed just east of Avilla, MO on Highway 96.

The current bridge was built in 1983 with approximately 2,900 vehicles crossing it daily.

The projected cost of the project is $2.4 million, and is expected to be completed by December 15th, 2022, unless weather and/or scheduling delays alter the anticipated completion date.