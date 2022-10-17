GALENA, Kans. — You need one of these to go from one country to another, and now they can help you find your way to over 90 different destinations along the American Mother Road.

California resident Glen Norman is in the midst of another trip down Route 66 and got his Mother Road passport stamped and dated in Galena at Gearhead Curios.

“This is my second trip in two years, and this time I juggled the nights a little bit differently so that I could see different neon sights,” said Glen Norman, Mother Road Traveler.

“With the stamping of the Passport, you get a token or a gift, at most places and ours is a sticker that has our name and Kansas Route 66 and we have probably handed out over 500 stickers so that means over 500 Passports have been stamped,” said Aaron Perry, Owner, Gearhead Curios.

And that’s just since April.

But here’s the most unusual part of the Mother Road passport story, they were made by a man in Slovakia, so people in Europe would know where to go when they started their trip down Route 66.

They have become just as popular now in this country.

“The Passport is neat because it gives you the different stamp stops, so it might be something you didn’t realize and you can use that as a guide to guide you on your trip, and then of course in between the stops you see a lot of things that aren’t in the Passport that are of nostalgic value and really neat to see,” said Perry.

In addition to Gearhead, there are several passport stamping destinations along the Mother Road in the Four States, including Joplin City Hall where travelers this year have come from all 50 states and over thirty other countries.

If you’d like more information about the passport program, you can visit route66navigation.com.