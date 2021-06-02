Route 66 Heritage Festival to take place in July

MIAMI, Ok. — Plans are in the works to bring an annual music event to northeast Oklahoma.

Officials are fine-tuning things for the Route 66 Heritage Festival, which will be held next month at the Coleman Theatre in downtown Miami.

Amanda Davis is the city’s tourism director and the executive director of Visit Miami.

She says an advisory committee’s brainstorming session involving ways to celebrate the community and make it a destination, resulted in the idea.

“When folks start to decide where they’re gonna go on Route 66, where they’re gonna overnight, where they’re gonna spend the most time, we knew this was kind of the piece of the puzzle that was missing from Miami,” Davis said. “Really, just to give us a destination event, so that when people are planning that trip they know at the end of July every year they want to make sure they’re in our region.”

The inaugural Route 66 Heritage Festival will take place on July 30th and 31st.

For more information, click here.