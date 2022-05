CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri summer staple is back open for the season.

The 66 Drive-In Theatre along Route 66 in Carthage welcomed guests back this evening.

Significant projector issues forced the opening back a couple of weeks. It’s now been repaired and “Dr. Strange” and “Morbius” are showing tonight.

They’ll play again Saturday and Sunday at 8:40.

Movies are played every Friday through Sunday. The season will then come to a close at the end of October.