The house that love built is also marking a special milestone. This month happens to be the 24th anniversary of the construction of the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States.

You can help the organization by purchasing some of the items on the house’s wish list. Some of those items are a little bit different than usual.

“We use our vacuum cleaners quite a bit and we use our high chairs and different things like that quite a bit, and so we have things on our wish list that we don’t normally have just for our pantry, and it’s to provide that 24/7 care for the families that stay here,” said Shirley Hylton, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

