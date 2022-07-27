JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin organization is celebrating 24 years of service.

The “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States opened on July 27th, 1998.

Since then, the house has hosted more than 3,000 families for more than 34,000 combined nights.

Executive Director Annette Thurston says the charity owes its success to the support of the Four States community.

“The people who staff it, the volunteers who are here, every one of us who has contributed in some way. Whether it’s their time, whether it’s their dollars, whether it’s just that emotional support or good thoughts, has made a difference in keeping our house open here and in what we do,” said Annette Thurston, Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

Ronald McDonald House invites the community to donate an item from its birthday wish list.

