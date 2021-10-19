Rollover in Parsons; PPD investigating

PARSONS, Kans. — An investigation into a two vehicle accident in a Parsons residential area is underway.

PPD arrived at the scene located in the 200 block of North 29th Monday to find one vehicle rolled over and another with significant damage. Both cars had to be towed away.





At the moment, PPD says one party was transported to Labette Health for injuries sustained in the crash.

Authorities currently suspect speed was a factor and are conducting speed surveys. According to their release, “speed surveys involve collecting a week of radar data that breaks down information on traffic volume, speed, time of day that produces a data driven report the assists police to adjust their patrol patterns to target violation cluster by day and time. These reports also validate speed zones to make sure they are correctly posted.”

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to provide updates as more info becomes available.