Rollover crash Wednesday evening on South Main

This divided blvd intersection is notorious for crashes, summer of 2018 a Joplin man died from injuries in a crash here

JOPLIN, Mo. — (64804) — Two vehicle rollover crash at 34th and South Main. Crash occurred just after 6:15 PM in the northbound lanes. It is just feet away from Joplin Fire Station 4, 3204 South Main Street.

All occupants were awake and alert, outside their vehicles as emergency services reported. EMS were evaluating parties. More information as it becomes available.

The summer of 2018 the Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigated a fatal crash that occurred in this intersection. In early August a man was critically injured and then transferred to a Kansas City hospital where he later died.

The JPD Major Crash Team investigate serious, not always fatal crashes. Their findings can help determine speed limits, intersection designs and changes etc. It is currently under the leadership of Traffic Sgt Jared Delzell.