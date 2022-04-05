JOPLIN, Mo. — A vehicle accident requires local firefighters to assist with freeing those trapped inside.

Around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon (4/5) the Joplin Police Department and the Joplin Fire Department responded to a single car accident.

It happened near North Pearl Avenue and West C Street in Joplin.

Police on the scene say a white 4-door KIA hit a vehicle that was parked on the side of the street.

That impact caused the white KIA to roll over onto the passenger side of the car, trapping two occupants inside.

Crews from the Joplin Fire Department worked extricate the two individuals.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say drugs or alcohol did not play a part in the accident.