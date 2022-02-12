KANSAS — Law enforcement is asking those in the Four States to stay safe on the road Super Bowl Sunday.

According to authorities, traffic sees two spikes during the day.



The first is just couple hours before the game kicks off.



Traffic then dies down but spikes again starting at halftime and lasting until about an hour after the game ends.



To help keep the community safe, authorities in places like Cherokee County will be increasing police presence on the roadways.



“The Super bowl is always a big event and even talking to folks this week, they care less about the outcome of the game then they would if the Chiefs were playing, but they’re still going to participate, they’re going to go to get-togethers and have Super Bowl parties. They’re still going to participate, they’re just going to care a little bit less this year,” says David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.



According to insurance website Jerry 42 percent of fatal crashes during the Super Bowl involve blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit.



Groves suggests finding a designated driver before going to any parties.