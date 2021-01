JOPLIN, Mo. — Main Street in Joplin is undergoing repairs and there are some closures to be aware of.

Sprouls Constuction is finishing a road repair where a water main was repaired previously on Main St.

To facilitate the repair, the inside lanes of Main St will be closed for both directions between 8th and 9th Streets and remain closed for about 3 days according to the City.

Drivers using the road are urged to use caution in the work area and to consider alternative routes when possible.