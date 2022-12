SENECA, Mo. — A busy road in Seneca will be shut down Friday (12/9) for Seneca’s Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.

Highway 43 will be closed from Oneida Street to Wyandotte Street from 5:50 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Seneca Chief of Police says there is no detour planned.

The Fire Auxillary of Seneca is putting on the parade. More details can be found here.