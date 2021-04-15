RMDH receives donation from local car dealer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A dealership in Joplin is Sharing The Love with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

Officials with Frank Fletcher Subaru donated a little more than $20,000. The money comes from Subaru’s 2020 Share The Love event – where a portion of vehicles leased and-or sold was set aside for charity. This is the 7th-year the dealership has selected the Ronald McDonald House.

Brent Lobanoff, Ex. Vice President, Fletcher Auto Group, said, “Every year, from the day after Thanksgiving until the end of the year, every new Subaru that we sell, Subaru Corporate contributes money and does Frank Fletcher Subaru does, and at the end of that, we pick a charity, and every year we pick Ronald McDonald House, and this year we’re pleased to present a check for a little over 20 thousand dollars to them.”

Over the past 7 years, Subaru has donated more than $100,000 to the organization.