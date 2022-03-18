GALENA, Mo. — A routine traffic stop in Galena Thursday night led to the arrest of a Riverton woman and confiscation of multiple drugs including suspected methamphetamine.

Thirty-one-year-old, Kimberly Vanauker of Riverton, Kansas was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

No Insurance

According to the Galena Police Department, around 10:00 PM an officer stopped Vanauker’s Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. During the stop, the officer established probable cause to search the SUV and found the suspected drugs inside.

Vanauker was taken to the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.