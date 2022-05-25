RIVERTON, Kans. — Free breakfast and lunch will be offered in Riverton to anyone 18 and younger starting soon.

The school district has utilized child nutrition waivers for the last two years in order to offer free breakfast and lunch to its students.

This year, it participated in a Seemless Summer Option for its Child Nutrition Program. Long story short – River has no qualified to be an open site for the month of June – meaning anyone 18 and younger can take advantage of this service.

“When we can provide a good, nutritious breakfast and lunch for kiddos, we think that we’re helping families, and we know that we’re helping families stretch their food budget at home and not have to worry if their kids are getting the nutrients that they’re needing and meeting requirements. They’re just, they’re getting fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, whole grains, milk every single meal,” said Elizabeth LaTurner, Riverton Schools Food Service Clerk.

Again, this is just for the month of June. Breakfast service will run from 7:45 to 8:30 and lunch from 11 to 11:45 Monday through Friday.