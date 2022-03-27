RIVERTON, Ks. — Schedules will be changing to the Riverton school district.



Starting Monday, the daily dismissal time for the district will be shifting from 3:10 pm to 3:20 pm.



The change was made because they had to close school the Friday before spring break because of weather.



The new dismissal time will last until the end of the school year.



As a result buses will also be running ten minutes later than usual.



This is the second schedule adjustment due to inclement weather.



The district says if any more days were lost in the coming weeks, further adjustments will be made which will likely extend the school year.