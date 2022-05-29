MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — People gathered in Mount Vernon to honor a member of the reining community.



The Longhorn Arena welcomed the annual Randy Cutbirth Memorial Classic over Memorial Day weekend.



Cutbirth was a local horse trainer who is considered one of the founding fathers of the Southwest Missouri Reining Horse Association.



He trained horses for a number of years before passing away around 20 years ago.



Now the organization hosts the show every year in remembrance, as well as help riders of all abilities compete.



“It’s a wonderful deal. We have such a great turn out every year, everybody remembers Randy and what not, it’s great,” says Jeromy Lipps, Southwest Missouri Reining Horse Association President, “From the very beginner to the open pro-trainers, a lot of our focus is getting that beginner rider, getting them introduced to the sport of reining and that’s kind of been our focus for the last few years, is to get some new people involved in our sport.”



This weekend was also the first time the organization began to offer its new Green as Grass program.



It’s designed to encourage people to try the sport and help riders improve by competing against themselves.



If a rider receives 40 points, they earn a belt buckle.