JOPLIN, Mo. — People are hitting the roads for a good cause in Joplin.



The “Ride 4 Autism Awareness” kicked off its first on-road event Saturday morning at Cycle Connection.



R4AA was started last year as a way to help develop special needs programs in local schools with things like sensory rooms. This way children, like those of organization director Shaun Hampton, can get the help they need.

“We have two boys that both have autism. They both attend public schools, and with the growth of autism and the autism spectrum in students, there are so many teachers that have so many more students than they did last year even. With more kids comes more needs and more money, and that’s what we’re trying to do is raise funds to try and help them. I’m hoping not to get misty today, man. I’m a pretty emotional guy and seeing all these bikes and seeing all these Jeeps and people coming out to support our kids and our local area schools, it’s just phenomenal,” said Hampton.

Hampton says proceeds from rides like this one could help impact up to 10 local schools. If you want to get involved, you can contact “Ride 4 Autism Awareness” online by following this link here.