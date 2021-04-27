Richard Barnett is allowed to leave his D.C. jail cell; ‘we won,’ says attorney

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette man who participated in the January 6, Capitol riot, will be released from custody before his trial.
Richard Barnett, 60, is represented by the McBride Law Firm based in New York. He’s the man photographed inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“He will be released from custody in the next couple of days,” said Joseph McBride. “He should be back to his home in Gravette by the end of this week.”
The release comes with conditions:
- Home detention; must remain at his Gravette home
- Wear an ankle location monitor
- Not allowed to possess firearms or any other weapons
- Passport has been revoked and is not allowed to get a new one
- Not allowed to travel outside of a 50-mile area from his Gravette home
- No associating with anyone from the Jan. 6 insurrection
Barnett has a court conference set for May 4.