GIRARD, Kans. — There’s something new in downtown Girard.

A new mural has been painted on the side of the Girard Civic Center. It was done by local artist, angela swift.

Officials say this is the latest effort to develop a “main street brand” and to show how their Main Street Girard Program hopes to preserve, restore, and develop the Downtown Square.

“For us to be able to build our downtown, which is our square, is going to be huge for us. We want to renovate the old buildings. We want to be able to update and allow for new businesses,” said Jessica Ripper, Girard Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday, July 24th.