Press box at Junge Stadium provides more space, new technology and air conditioning

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools held a ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight (8/26) to celebrate the completion of

the “Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph Press Box.”

The on-field ceremony started 6:30 p.m., before the first high school football game of the 2022 season, which kicked off at 7:00 p.m. at the Dewey Combs Athletic Complex.

In a statement to the district, Dr. Michael and Jeri Lynn Joseph highlighted their ongoing dedication toward helping their hometown community of Joplin to thrive.

“Joplin Schools is a premier school district in Southwest Missouri. We felt it was important to have facilities that reflect our community commitment to Eagle Athletics. Through our contribution to expand the press box at the historical Junge Stadium, we were able to provide a space for our students to refine their skills in video and radio broadcasting, and to enhance the overall gameday experience,” said the Josephs.

The new press box, which sits atop the home side stands, provides more space for all game personnel, including Joplin Eagles Television (JETHD) students as they broadcast the game and run the “TAMKOtron” video board.

The temperature-controlled space commands a bird`s-eye-view of the entire football field while keeping its occupants comfortable and safe.

“The Dewey Combs Athletic Complex at Junge Field holds a special place in the hearts of many generations of Joplin families. With this project, in conjunction with the TAMKOtron and other recent improvements, Junge Field will continue its legacy in our community,” said Joplin Schools Athletic Director, Matt Hiatt.

In addition to contributions by the Josephs, press box funding was supported by Athletics advertising and sponsorships from several Joplin Schools partners.

“We are grateful for the generous sponsorship from Michael and Jeri Lynn and all of our advertisers, as well as the work of the Joplin Schools Board of Education to make these improvements a reality. The new press box will greatly improve the experience of our JETHD students and all game personnel as they carry out their responsibilities on Friday nights,” said Joplin Schools superintendent, Dr. Kerry Sachetta.

“We remain committed to the Joplin community and the public education system in our hometown. We believe that through a robust athletic program, along with an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, we will be able to play a part in positioning Joplin Schools for continued success in our community,” said the Josephs.

During Friday night’s game, the Joplin Eagles beat the Branson Pirates with a final score of 34-to-3.