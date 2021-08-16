Ribbon cutting for new activity and childcare center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, KS. — A ribbon cutting was held on two new facilities in Cherokee County.

On Monday, August 16th, the Red Iron Activity Center and “Virginia Crossland Early Childhood Center” held its open house in Columbus, Kansas.

The 24-thousand square foot facility holds both centers and is located at 605 S East Avenue. The Red Iron Activity Center gives the community a place to workout and opens Columbus up to more opportunities.

We are going to bring back the snowball classic basketball tournament. We changed it a few years ago, but it was a really big boom to the community bringing in 120 teams over the course of six weeks. Robin Wells, Red Iron Activities Center Director

This was something that was needed in the entire county for Cherokee county as well as the 12 counties SEK-CAP operates in because there is a shortage of infant and toddler care opportunities as well as education. Joanie Burke, Director of Early Childhood Services for SEK-CAP

This childcare facility was in the works since 2018 and was made possible from a Head Start grant. It will open once it receives a final authorization from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.