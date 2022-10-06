MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the capture of two escapees.

Tyler Tavis, 31, and Daniel Zajicek, 31, both of Miami have been on the run since breaking out of the Ottawa County jail through the jail’s sallyport on Tuesday.

Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean classified the men as “armed and dangerous.”

Dean said contractors were leaving the jail through the sallyport when four inmates ran out of their pod into the sallyport. The sallyport was open for the contractors and the inmates ran past the contractors, he said.

One escapee, Rusty Reece, was captured by an Ottawa County detective. Buck Martindale was apprehended on Wednesday.

Persons with information should call 918-416-4508.