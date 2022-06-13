MIAMI, Okla. — A city in Northeast Oklahoma is in the midst of auctioning surplus city property.

An online auction in Miami began last Friday. It starts at 8 AM on Monday, June 20th.

Items include riding lawn mowers, an excavator, office furniture, printers, filing cabinets, tire changing, and balancing equipment. Even traffic lights.

Officials say some of the items work just fine while others would need some maintenance.

“They’re just to the end of their use for us. We’ve bought newer and, you know, maybe smaller or sometimes larger pieces of equipment and this is about the best way to get rid of some of this equipment. Some of the lawn mowers are from the parks, the cemetery, the utility department, sports complexes, they’ve just been used up,” said Robert Barger, Manager, City of Miami Street Department.

City officials say all sales are final and the items need to be picked up from the city hall within 10 days of the auction closing.

Those interested in seeing what’s still available can check out the link here.