Restore Task Force Committee aims to reform Oklahoma criminal code

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An initial report to help the re-entry of inmates into society is issued in Oklahoma.

The Restore Task Force Committee recommends tackling Oklahoma criminal code.

This would better outline how people are sentenced for their crimes.

In addition, the Department of Corrections should consider offering more technical options for inmates.

This would help inmates gain access to mental health professionals and probation services.

The group was organized last May, and their goal has been looking towards solutions to reduce the state’s high incarceration rates while improving reform efforts.

This report will go before the Oklahoma governor and state legislature.