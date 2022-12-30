NEOSHO, Mo. — One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to travel more.

“We tend to say it’s not necessarily about traveling cheaper or finding a better deal, it’s about traveling better. If it’s the same cost but a better experience that’s traveling better, if it saves you money that’s traveling better,” said Ken Mayer, President, Galaxsea Cruises & Tours.

But travel experts say there are some things you can do to help you save money on your next trip.

“A consumer planning a leisure vacation with a travel advisor is likely to save three to $400 dollars on that booking. Versus them doing it themselves,” Mayer added.

And if you’re having trouble deciding where to travel, that’s another way travel agents can help.

“I think from a standpoint of destinations that I know a lot want to go to, because we’ve sent them there over the years and we’re going to continue to send them there. We

know Alaska every summer is just a fantastic destination,” he said.

Mayer says booking with a travel agency will give you a lifeline in case of any problems you may face.

“We are an easy phone call or text message away when you’re traveling. That we can usually get in and intervene and give you “hey this is what you need to do or here’s the

next solution or let me book you a hotel.” So that you don’t have to sleep in the airport.”

Local travel agents say more people are planning to travel this year, which could have you digging deeper into your pocketbook.

“As we see travel is impacted by the demand, the prices are impacted by the demand, and demand is high. And so, in general terms, we’re probably going to see higher prices

for 23 in most general terms than what we saw in 22. But there’s still value out there, planning in advance helps,” said Mayer.