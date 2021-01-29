Residents speak out: repeal of transgender ban in military benefits LGBTQ+ community

This past week transgender individuals across the country had their right to serve as part of the United States Military reinstated after President Joe Biden signed an executive order January 25. The group was previously allowed in the U.S. Military until a ban was put in place under the Trump administration. Individuals from the Four State area spoke out about the repeal, discussing how it positively benefits the LGBTQ+ community.

Mandy Monsees, Vice President of the Transgender Veteran Support Group Missouri Chapter, spoke about her personal experience serving in the U.S. Navy, saying this repeal “it legitimizes us again.” She explained that in her years serving no one had problems with transgender people in the U.S. Military.

“Well, as a transgender person who was there for 24 years—but that was during ‘don’t ask, don’t tell’—it had zero affect in my ability to lead people, to do my job in the military,” Monsees said. “So, knowing from that aspect of a transgender person, I knew people that were LGBT that they couldn’t say that they were, but you knew that they were. So, being able to serve your country, that was a huge thing to me to be able to do. I still get tons of respect from people; even if they have issues with somebody being transgender, they respect me for being in the military, and that opened so many doors for me and that will continue to open doors for other people in the military.”

When the ban was put in place in 2017, Monsees worked to educate others on why transgender people held the same right to serve in the military. Such information included research by the American Health Association and American Psychological Association that showed all other countries that allow transgender people to serve had no issue with those who identify as transgender serving in their military.

“… So, to see that repeal and to get that information out there is very good,” Monsees said. “It’s what America should be. Your gender does not affect your ability to serve in the military. … It affects everything in the LGBTQ community. It legitimizes us, saying there’s nothing wrong with us and we can serve in any capacity. And somebody who is brave enough and can qualify enough to serve their country, what more can you give to the place of the land of the free?”

Under the newly signed executive order, it states “that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.” Additionally, that the “All-Volunteer Force thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans,” adding that “an inclusive military strengthens our national security.”

Ron Burch, JOMO Pride Inc. co-chair, said their organization was excited to see the repeal but shocked it happened so soon after Biden entered office, saying they “praise the reversal of the military ban.”

“Well, a lot of people don’t know this, but we actually have some trans community members who have served in the military here,” Burch said. “So, from their standpoint this is something that is a no-brainer. We also have trans community members who want to serve in the military, so that’s not only a win for them, a win for the community, but it’s actually a win for the country.”

Monsees and Burch both note that going forward after this repeal, with the new presidential administration, the future looks bright for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s so much better and (Biden is) very inclusive in all of his speech, there’s no person that’s better than the other,” Monsees said. “It’s about unity and that we’re all in this together and that we can all make things the better. You know, so the previous administration was like ‘no, we’re banning these people. We’re telling these people you can’t even say your pronouns or do any of these things,’ and they kept coming after transgender people over and over and over again for no reason. … That’s what it kept being, is they kept legitimizing people to give discrimination against the LGBT people just because of their faith. And I’m like, what does that say about American values and who we are?”

Living in the four-state area as a transgender individual, Monsees said this can be quite difficult. In hopes of educating those in the area who may not have met a transgender person before, she started to visit “area mega-churches.”

“Well, in the four-state area a lot of people don’t realize how many LGBT people or specifically transgender people are in the area,” Monsees said. “A lot of people pass so well as transgender they wouldn’t even know it, but again, in the four-state area this is not the easiest area in the world to be accepted as an LGBT person, especially as a transgender person. You know, because you can’t tell if someone is gay or lesbian unless they’re doing something overtly to show you that, but you can tell someone is transgender most of the time. So, in this four-state area because of their deep religious values as well too, it’s not easy at all to be a transgender person, but if the federal government says from the Supreme Court saying you can’t discriminate against people and now you have a new president who says, ‘hey, I’m legitimatizing people being in the military.’ Well, if we can do these things, what else can we do? … Maybe you’re wrong about us, maybe you should sit down and talk to an LGBT person because that’s what I do. …”

For Burch and JOMO Pride Inc., he said they had hoped that the “last assault on the LGBTQ community” would be the order that allows foster care agencies to discriminate based on sex, then adding that now “lucky for us, it’s looking like it will be.”

“I think it shows that there is support for the trans community, there is support for them serving in the military,” Burch said. “I think any time you can show that support, either vocally or with policies, it actually gives that community a hand up, basically. It recognizes them a little bit more. And that’s one of the things with the LGBTQ community, you can’t have people become comfortable with the LGBTQ community unless they’re at the forefront. …”

The repeal, titled “Executive Order on Enabling All Qualified Americans to Serve Their Country in Uniform,” states at the end of section one: “Therefore, it shall be the policy of the United States to ensure that all transgender individuals who wish to serve in the United States military and can meet the appropriate standards shall be able to do so openly and free from discrimination.”

“I appreciate people reaching out and wondering how this affects transgender people because that is a segment of the population that, even as a veteran, I’m refused healthcare services right now that I earned after 24 years,” Monsees said. “So, to see it on the verge of being reversed to say, ‘you can’t do that, you can’t discriminate people,’ it’s an awesome feeling to wake up to every day.”