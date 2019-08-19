Residents show off their painting skills for a good cause

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunflower State residents demonstrate their creativity skills in a paint night extravaganza.

Locals came out to Via Christi Hospital to raise money for its auxiliary gift shop.

It is not funded by the hospital, so the organization has to come up with their own money to sell items to the public.

At Sunday’s event, residents paid a fee to make home decor including door hangers and decorative wood signs.

For BE-YOU-NIQUE design owners, they say supporting the only hospital in Pittsburg is a necessity.

Dawn Elbrader, BE-YOU-NIQUE Design Owner, says, “It’s just a small town where we live here locally, and it’s just nice to be able to give back when you can and support people in the community.”

Elbrader adds they hope to raise at least $500 to benefit the auxiliary.