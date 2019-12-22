Residents honor local veterans during the holiday season

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — Southwest Missouri residents take time to honor veterans during the Christmas season.

The Carterville Cemetery Association placed wreaths on all veterans’ head stones in town on Saturday.

This is the first year the association has been able to honor all local veterans in Carterville.

The wreaths from Saturday were donated from the Springfield National Cemetery since they had an excess of 1700 from their Wreaths Across America event last week.

Alan Griffin, Carterville Mayor, says, “I know we have Memorial Day, we have Veteran’s Day, but a lot of veterans this year and our current millitary are overseas right now and serving and they can’t be here. So, I think it’s just as fitting that we honor them this time of year also.”

60 volunteers came out on Saturday to help place wreaths on 400 gravestones in Carterville.