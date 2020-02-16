Residents head to the Grove Community Center to support a good cause

GROVE, Okla. — Grand Lake residents taste test chili, all while shopping for goods from local craft vendors.

People came out to the Grove Community Center to support the Grand Lake Christian Academy, which just launched last year.

The academy is fundraising to help take care of school operations, including a chili contest.

Chili cook-off participants were evaluated for both “best” and “spiciest” chili.

Meanwhile, craft vendors had lots of items for sale including jewelry, clothes, and handbags.

Lindsey Waggoner, School Director Grand Lake Christian Academy, says, “To be able to purchase new curriculum for next school year and support our teaching staff. We have a small teaching staff who are working very hard in our start up year. We all know when we are starting a new venture in a new school, funding can be tight.

The top chili contestants were given prizes from local businesses in Grove.

If you couldn’t make it out on Saturday and still want to help cover needs at Grand Lake Christian Academy, call 918- 919-2614